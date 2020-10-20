COVID family for Trump
Editor, Daily Union: Joe Biden’s primary criticism of the sitting president is his handling of the coronavirus. As the death toll passes 220,000, Mr. Biden believes he can become the next commander-in-chief as many Americans now know someone who has died from the virus.
In March, my brother, Michael, hosting a weekly trivia night at a bar in Tarrytown, New York. While he had heard about the virus, his love for bringing joy to others gave him a sense of purpose. Unfortunately, he, his wife and two business partners all contracted COVID-19. After being on a ventilator for 10 days, he died on March 26th at the age of 35. The others recovered.
Since Mike’s death, at least 30 of my friends have contracted COVID. Four acquaintances’ relatives have died. As a paramedic, I’ve treated COVID patients and am aware of dozens of deaths in nursing homes. Our jobs have become more challenging, yet the president doesn’t deserve blame. Instead, he deserves credit and is the best candidate to lead us through this crisis.
As a businessman, Mr. Trump knew where to cut the red tape. There is no cure for COVID, and it would take years for the FDA to approve one. Thanks to Right to Try legislation signed by President Trump in 2018, Michael received off-label medication in an effort to save him. Since March, the treatment modalities have changed, thanks to the flexibility of Right to Try — bringing the death rate from 4 percent down to less than 1 percent in seven months.
Democrats have suggested the president has downplayed the virus. Yet, when he started feeling short of breath and developing a fever himself, President Trump asked his doctors if he would die as his close friend, Stanley Chera, did in April. Four of his other acquaintances also died from COVID. He showed fear.
But his leadership has proven he is the leader we need for this crisis. One day after learning the virus threatened our country, he stopped flights from China. He prompted Ford to halt car production and produce ventilators, encouraged pharmaceutical manufacturers to manufacture and distribute test kits on a massive scale in record time, and deployed military medical personnel on hospital ships and field hospitals wherever needed. He worked with Congress to pass several large stimulus and relief packages and pushed governors to do better, and do more, receiving praise from even liberal corners of our nation. While the economy has struggled, it has remained salvageable because of his leadership. Every action constituted a war effort, mitigating deaths from millions to thousands.
What were Senator Biden and Democrats doing in January and February? They had no other goal but to remove the only leader who brought private and public resources together in response to a national emergency. Their impeachment would have created a Constitutional crisis at the wrong time. They have no regrets about it.
Mr. Trump wasn’t the best patient when he contracted COVID himself. We all know stubborn men who hesitate to leave their posts of responsibility when families depend on them. After his own hospital discharge, he promised all Americans access to the same treatment he received for free. This follows his administration’s early decision to provide free testing and medical treatment to all Americans, despite his party’s opposition to universal healthcare.
I am not the only member of a COVID family voting for Donald Trump. We need him to lead us out of this crisis and through whatever comes next. — Chris O’Brien, Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.