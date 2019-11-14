Creek Legion salute
Editor, Daily Union: The Johnson Creek American Legion held its Veterans Day dinner Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Legion Hall. Forty-two people attended the dinner.
World War II veteran Vernon Wrensch was in attendance and received an ovation. All veterans in attendance were recognized.
Wayne Zegadlo, Legionnaire of the Year, Michael Ninmann was presented an Outstanding Service plaque and received a gift. Thanks to Regina Hohmann for the wonderful dinner. Also thanks to Denise Nelson, Denise Koppe, and Chris Blakey for their help with the dinner preparation and serving. Besides the Legion, thanks to Angel Messier, Craig Engelhart and Pernats for the raffle prizes. On Monday, November 11, the American Legion participated in the Veterans Day program at the Johnson Creek Elementary School. The Post is approaching 100% membership. To the handful who have yet to pay their dues, please do so. Your membership is important. The next Legion meeting is Monday, November 18 at 7 pm at the Post.
