CROP Walk thanks
Editor, Daily Union: We would like to thank everyone who walked, donated and volunteered to make Whitewater’s 29th CROP Hunger Walk a success.
A total of $3,375 was raised, of which 25 percent will benefit the Whitewater Community Food Pantry and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Warhawk Pantry. The remaining funds will help Church World Service projects in the U.S. and 30 countries around the world.
An enthusiastic group of 29 walkers, both community people and UW-Whitewater’s students from the CHIP association, walked the 1.8-mile route. Many visited the The Campus Garden, Warhawk Pantry and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry to learn more about how food is provided to local residents. Thank you to the six walkers from the Hales Corners Emanuel United Church of Christ who raised $350 that was given to our CROP Hunger Walk.
Thank you to following businesses for their generous support: American Family Agency/John Pecha, China House, Ketterhagen Motor Sales, Kienbaum Iron & Metals Inc., Las Chicas Mexican Restaurant, and to Premier Bank who provided for display of our banner over Main Street. Thank you to WFAW’s Michael Clish for hosting a discussion on local and global poverty and to the Irvin L. Young Library for the use of one of their lobby cases for an informational display about CROP Hunger Walk
Thank you to City Manager Cameron Clapper for proclaiming Sunday, Oct. 6th, as CROP Hunger Walk Day in Whitewater, and to the Whitewater City Council for their support. We appreciate the assistance of staff members GIS technician Scott Weberpal for the route map, public relations and communications manager Kristin Mickelson for publicity and the Department of Public Works crew for displaying the street banner.
Whitewater’s Clergy Association has sponsored the CROP Hunger Walks since 1989. Participating churches this year were Congregational/United Church of Christ, First English Lutheran and First United Methodist. Thank you to Pastor Delisa Buckingham-Taylor and Fairhaven Senior Services for providing Fellowship Hall for the walkers to gather and register. Thank you to Lukas, Jim and Laura Felland for marking the walk routes.
During the opening program, representatives from three local pantries explained their organization’s work on behalf of people with needs.. Thank you to Fabiola Aranda from the Warhawk Pantry, Suzanne Haselow and Katlyn Traxler from the Irvin L. Young Library pantry and Donna Henry, Pat Chaput and Barb Quast from the Whitewater Community Food Pantry.
The walk finished at the armory, where local church members greeted the walkers with refreshments donated by Rushing Waters Fisheries, Subway, Domino’s, Rocky Rococo’s, The Piazza Pizzeria, The Coffee Spot, McDonald’s and Whitewater FFA Alumni, and homemade treats. — Sincerely, Mariann Scott, Rick Blucher and Patty Harmon, CROP Hunger Walk Committee, Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.