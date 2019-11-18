'Cut down every law'
Editor, Daily Union: The Vichy Republicans in Washington and their Christian conservative supporters who tell themselves that the end justifies the means have recently made me think of a scene in Robert Bolt’s play, "A Man for All Seasons," where a young zealot declares himself prepared to “cut down every law in England” if it would render the land safe from Satan.
To this, Thomas More replies: “And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned round on you, where would you hide, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws — man’s laws, not God’s — and if you cut them down, (...) do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then?” — John H. Callan, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.