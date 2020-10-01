DARE thanks
Editor, Daily Union: I would like to give a huge thank you to several local businesses for their generous monetary donations to Fort Atkinson’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.
Each year, the Fort Atkinson Police Department partners with the School District of Fort Atkinson and local business leaders to provide this important and informative curriculum.
DARE is a 10-week program dedicated to helping fifth-graders make wise choices about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, peer pressure, friendships and so much more. For 10 weeks, I go to each Fort Atkinson elementary school and teach DARE in their classrooms.
In addition to the kids learning, the Fort Atkinson Police Department gets the chance to have those necessary positive contacts with the kids and many of their parents. It is also an excellent chance for additional positive police presence in our schools.
This year presented many challenges, as the program usually runs in the spring semester. Only five weeks were in classroom, but the remainder of the classes were completed virtually.
I began this letter thanking local businesses. Their monetary support is the only thing keeping DARE alive. This year, supporters include: Epic Real Estate Group and Property Management, The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Fort HealthCare, Johnson Bank, Jones Dairy Farm, Kwik Trip, Opportunities Inc., Festival Foods, Frostie Freeze and, especially, Rock River Lanes for the yearly fundraiser they have. Unfortunately, this annual fundraiser had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Again, the Fort Atkinson Police Department, School District of Fort Atkinson and, most importantly, the fifth-graders of Fort Atkinson thank you for your continued support! Without your donations, this would not be possible!
If you or your employer is interested in donating to DARE, please contact me at the Fort Atkinson Police Department (920) 563-7777 or benger@fortpd.com.
Thank you. — Officer Brian K. Enger, Fort Atkinson Police Department.
