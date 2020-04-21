Dear John ...
Editor, Daily Union: In Tuesday's Daily Union, John from Whitewater made a very inappropriate comment. Those who dislike President Trump say many things that are just plain wrong; however, they have the right to do so.
Negative comments began prior to Trump's inauguration and continue to this day. Most are nothing more than the same tired complaints over and over again from those who will not accept the results of the 2016 presidential election. Hey, no one listens anymore. Trump haters have cried "wolf" far too often and have become quite boring.
John, however, has gone way overboard by accusing President Trump of over 30,000 American deaths while handling the COVID-19 pandemic. John, what's wrong with you? How could you say such an offensive thing? You're better than this John, or I used to think you were. — Donald Girton, Fort Atkinson.
