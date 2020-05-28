Death panel answers
Editor, Daily Union: A recent letter to your paper takes offense at a political cartoon you ran and which showed four members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and a fifth figure representing the Republicans in the state Assembly and Senate dressed as grim reapers, the caption for this caricature reading: “The Death Panel.”
In point of fact, “death panels” was introduced into the national political vernacular a decade or more ago by Sarah Palin as a tactic for attacking and, it was to be hoped, dismantling the Affordable Care Act. I am going to presume that the writer of the letter did not find the term offensive then, when it was demonstrably false.
Tasteless as the cartoon may or may not have been, the question is: what, exactly, was untrue about its caption? Was it accurate or was it not? Having seen images of Memorial Day weekend gatherings around Wisconsin, I suspect the answer — more accurately, answers — will make their initial appearance in about two weeks. — John H. Callan, Fort Atkinson.
