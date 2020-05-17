Thank you, state Justice Brian Hagedorn, for remembering that justice is blind.
As readers know, the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the “Safer-at-Home” effort trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It marked the first instance in which a statewide order of its kind has been reversed by a court of last resort.
The decision was 4-3, with Hagedorn the only one of the five conservatives sitting on Wisconsin’s highest bench to join the two liberal justices. He wrote in his dissent that the court should not be a referee between the warring parties controlling the other two branches of state government.
The conservative justices sided with Republican lawmakers, essentially curbing the Evers administration’s power to act unilaterally during public health emergencies. The decision immediately lifted all restrictions on businesses and large gatherings, with the exception of schools, which continue to be closed until fall.
Just a day earlier, the governor had begun a slow reopening of the economy — a trickle, as it were — enabling retailers to reopen with up to five people in their store at a time. However, the court’s decision opened the floodgates, with taverns, restaurants and all businesses able to unlock their doors to patrons right away.
What concerns us is that the GOP legislators who brought the lawsuit had asked the justices to stay their ruling for about a week so legislators and Evers could work out a new plan to deal with the pandemic. But the court did not do so. Neither did it put any of its own guidelines in place. Businesses are able to operate without requiring facemasks, hand-sanitizing or social-distancing, if they so choose.
We have supported the “Safer-at-Home” orders during this pandemic, not because of partisan politics, but because of public health. We are extremely concerned about the financial well-being of local businesses and residents, including the Daily Union and its employees. However, flareups are being reported in places where safety precautions grew lax.
The Daily Union’s office door will remain locked until we feel confident that our contact with the public, and vice-versa, likely will not end up with someone becoming ill, or worse.
So we ask readers to please act responsibly while being out and about in the coming days and weeks. The coronavirus isn’t going away just because four people in black robes hope it will. Its spread continues to depend on each and every one of us using our own best judgement.
