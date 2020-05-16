Despots in control
Editor, Daily Union: Our spring primary election was a travesty to the democracy of our state. It made national news and all agreed that it put human lives at risk at a time when we had a "stay-at-home" order, and when all other states were able to postpone their elections.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said in a 1933 Fireside Chat: "One of the duties of the state is that of caring for those of its citizens who find themselves the victims of such adverse circumstances ... That responsibility is recognized by every civilized nation. To those unfortunate citizens, aid must be extended by government — not as a matter of charity, but as a matter of social duty."
We have witnessed other communist countries whereby roadblocks were established to thwart the freedom of voting by its citizenry. Is our state becoming such with despots in control? — Judy Block, Fort Atkinson.
