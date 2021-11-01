District maps need change

On Oct.19th, Congressman Robin Vos was interviewed on WPR and stated, with regard to his fake election investigation, “We want a system that’s fair for everybody. I don’t want to benefit either side.”
The current district maps were specifically designed for Republican partisan advantage. There is no disputing that fact. Rather than throwing those out and starting fresh, the proposed Republican maps are a mere tweak of the current maps, still maintaining specific partisan advantage.
Robin Vos’ support and promotion of these maps makes him an outright liar relative to his statement above.
The proposed districts miserably fail the requirement for compactness, with a mean rating of 0.216 (1.00 being optimally compact). If our schools were educating our children to a 21% grade average, we would consider that a total failure of our system.
Republicans have touted that the 1st round maps produced by the People’s Maps Commission fail the Voting Rights requirements. What they don’t say is that the legislator’s originally implemented 2011 maps also failed the Voting Rights requirements and had to be tweaked as a result of a court challenge. There is no reason why the Peoples maps cannot be used as a starting point and fix those issues.
These Republican extremists have spent the last decade trying to address non-existent “voter fraud” while at the same time promoting their own fraud against voters. This fraud against voters includes their current gerrymandering (legislators choosing their voters rather than voters choosing their legislators), passing laws to make it harder to vote, and conducting fake investigations into non-existent fraud. This fraud against voters is far more sinister than any supposed voter fraud that they are touting. Their actions are an all-out attack on our democracy and our nation.
This is a matter of right and wrong. However, our fringe extremist Republicans never learned right from wrong. They have no interest in democracy, or of upholding the American Experiment. They feel that they can no longer win an election based on promoting their ideas, They instead try to win elections by cheating, choosing their voters, and making it difficult for people in certain (democratic-leaning) areas to vote. Their behavior is despicable.
Please contact your state senate and assembly representatives and tell them to vote against the Republican maps and to support the People’s non-partisan maps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.