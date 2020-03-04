Do Unto Others ...
Editor Daily Union: Things are getting tough for those suffering with Trump derangement syndrome (TDS). It seems our presidents' approval ratings are way too high, according to a recent TDS writer. Trump supporters understand, because we judge President Trump not by what he says, but by what he achieves.
Something quite new for most politicians. This TDS sufferer tells us that we're a bunch of white male racists with little or no education with minimal college degrees. We're mindless and fearful of being insulted by the man we support. We're told by this TDS writer that we're white evangelists with a great love for our God and our creator. Were accused of caging children at our borders even though previous administrations did the very same thing.Why? Well it seems this is the law which was followed by all. This is understood by most except TDS sufferers like this one.
We're told we turn away the needy from countries such as Columbia and Guatemala who seek refuge even though they should have done so in Mexico, which is the first country offering the safe haven they seek. Those with TDS fail to accept that we welcome more refugees than any country in the world. This TDS writer tries to use the Bible to shame Trumpsters. One thing he did get right is that "I've got mine, it must suck to be you" is not in the good book.
Perhaps this TDS sufferer forgets something that is in the Bible. He must learn to treat Trumpsters as he would like to be treated. After all, he's got over four more years to cure his TDS.
Come on D.T., we gentle readers would welcome this. — Donald Girton, Fort Atkinson.
