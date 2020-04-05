This is the day we usually encourage readers to go to the polls for Tuesday’s election. But the on-again-off-again, will-they-or-won’t-they antics of state government has made it frustrating — and difficult — to write.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin Republicans had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin is the only state with a statewide “safer-at-home” order that is holding its primary this Tuesday. It comes just as its chief medical officer has credited the order for helping slow the rate of infections in the Badger State.
Liberal groups took postponing in-person voting to the courts, and a federal judge declined to do so, but he did extend absentee voting until April 13. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Friday rejected Republicans’ appeal of that decisions.
Originally, Evers joined Republican leaders in keeping the election as planned, but he changed his mind (too little, too late) in favor of an all-mail election with absentee voting well into May. He set a special session to consider that Saturday; the Republican-led Legislature voted it down. The GOP leaders of the Assembly and Senate said late Friday they “still have grave concerns about election security” by allowing votes to be submitted beyond Election Day.
We would like to think that this pandemic is bigger than politics, but apparently not.
The ballot contains the Democratic presidential primary between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, of course, along with a long list of local municipal, school district and county races and referendums. But the bigger concern for both political parties right now likely is the race for a seat on the bitterly divided state Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 5-2 advantage. Incumbent Judge Daniel Kelly, a conservative, is facing a challenge from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, a liberal, for a 10-year term.
We’ve no doubt that in-person voting will take a hit Tuesday as citizens weigh doing their civic duty against COVID-19. Polling places throughout Jefferson County have put in place many safeguards to keep both pollworkers and voters as safe as possible, yet fears, understandably, abound.
Beloit has moved to drive-through voting and Milwaukee has so few pollworkers that only five polling locations will be open for the entire city. Just thinking about the lines during this new era of social distancing, one wouldn’t blame anyone for staying home.
So, where does all this leave us? Well, absentee voting has been going great guns in recent weeks and hopefully everyone with qualms about heading to the polls due to age, health, fear or whatever has taken part. If you haven’t already done so, please return your ballot by the 13th.
As to everyone else, we are floating in unchartered waters. Voting is a privilege and a duty, but we also have a duty to take care of ourselves, our families and our pollworkers.
So do what your heart tells you on Tuesday.
And know you’ll have done the right thing.
(0) comments
