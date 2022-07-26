Teetering on the brink of failure, President Joe Biden may be approaching even rockier roads this November, as congressional midterms threaten to upend what’s left of his modest, moderate agenda and his approval ratings hit an all-time low.

Facing increasingly worse Republican obstruction and the frightful resurrection of Donald Trump and other right-wing GOP candidates, Biden can best serve his country and its future by announcing soon that he’ll step aside in 2024 — a move that could help Democrats in the midterms.

