About one-third of all traffic deaths across the United States involve drunken drivers.
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths — about one-quarter of all traffic-related deaths. Also, in 2019, there were 23,803 OWI convictions.
At the same time, Wisconsin and many other states see a growing challenge with drug-impaired drivers — people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by illegal drugs, prescription or over-the-counter medications.
To get a handle on this problem, Wisconsin has 5,223 law enforcement officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to detect potentially impaired drivers and prevent serious crashes; 310 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts, among the most in the nation; and 23 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces that operate year-round across the state.
But that’s not enough, which is why local law enforcement officials again are participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Now through Labor Day Sept. 2, area law enforcement officers will be working extra hours looking for reckless driving behaviors.
The goal is not to simply stop or cite motorists. The real purpose is to discourage people from ever making the dangerous and irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel impaired.
That’s because every 2.5 hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash.
Citizens can help in many ways. Never allow someone to drive impaired and choose a designated driver when you drink. If you’re feeling buzzed, your BAC likely is above the 0.08 limit and should not drive. Rather than risk an arrest, take a taxicab, bus, Uber or ask a sober friend to drive you home.
If you see a driver that you suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watch your speed, be patient and alert.
And download the free Zero In Wisconsin “Drive Sober” mobile app on zeroinwisconsin.gov. It includes a blood-alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, find-a-ride feature (which uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation), along with interactive games that help determine whether drivers should give up their keys.
So what are you waiting for? Start today, and tell your friends as well: Drive sober and don’t get pulled over.
