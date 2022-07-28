Bringing greater diversity to our federal courts has been one of the most important and lasting accomplishments of President Joe Biden and Sen. Dick Durbin during the Biden presidency. We applaud their work, and yet, there is substantially more work to be done to bring balance and diversity to our courts to better reflect the makeup of the U.S. population they serve to ensure more equitable and balanced decisions.

As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Durbin, D-Ill., plays a critical role in making sure the Senate confirms as many highly qualified nominees as possible. Right now, the Senate has an opportunity to fill many more judicial vacancies, leaving none open when this session of Congress concludes in December.

