Educating Wisconsin’s teachers has been central to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s mission since our beginning in 1868. UW-Whitewater was founded as a teachers’ college, and today continues to provide annually the most new-teacher licensures in the state. Our alums can be found in school districts all across Wisconsin.
We are proud of our teaching professionals and all that they contribute to Wisconsin’s children, families and to the future of our great state.
As a former elementary school teacher myself, I understand how important it is for students to receive a high-quality experience in their teacher education program. UW-Whitewater has outstanding programs that are recognized by national accreditation organizations. Yet, there is one area where our College of Education and Professional Studies lags behind our peers, and that’s Winther Hall, the home to the college.
Winther Hall was built in 1969, and was designed to instruct students more than 50 years ago. The building needs extensive renovations to meet the space and infrastructure needs of a modern college.
Among the building’s current deficiencies are:
• Lack of fire suppression equipment.
• An elevator that serves six floors does not meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) codes and has regular failures. For 50 years, UW-Whitewater has held a special mission to serve students with disabilities. The elevator issues can prevent students with disabilities from attending classes or getting “stuck” on a floor when the elevator stops working.
• Restrooms that are not ADA compliant and do not meet other building codes.
• There only is one set of restrooms per floor, with gender designation happening on every other floor.
• There is no natural light in any of the classrooms.
• Building systems are failing, including the main building roof, which will need to be replaced soon.
• Heating and cooling systems are at the end of their lifespan.
• The single-pane non-insulated windows are not energy efficient.
• Technology infrastructure is not robust enough to support state and federal requirements for teacher education programs.
• Most PreK-12 classrooms are better equipped than those in Winther.
The plan for Winther is not to replace the building with a new one. Instead, the current facility will be remodeled and renovated. UW-Whitewater has renovated a number of buildings including Upham Hall and Laurentide Hall. Those upgrades have provided critically important improvements to facilities for students as well as faculty and staff.
By updating Winther, the College of Education and Professional Studies can continue to offer outstanding academic experiences in a modern, high-tech environment that prepares future teachers, counselors and leaders for the real-world environment of today and beyond.
I, along with Dean Robin Fox, faculty, and members of the Whitewater community and regional partners will be advocating for the renovation of Winther Hall. We are asking the legislature to fund the project, which is part of the UW System’s capital budget request that was included in Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to the state legislature. We believe this project is necessary to continue UW-Whitewater’s successful service to our state.
