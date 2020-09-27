On page A1 is a story about the Jefferson County Health Department advising against Halloween trick-or-treating due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, that is disappointing, especially since Oct. 31 falls on a Saturday. However, it is sound advice, particularly considering that the number of COVID-19 cases is on the march and it follows what the experts at the state Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control are recommending.
The CDC lists “high-risk” activities as traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children going door to door; attending crowded indoor costume parties; having a “trunk-or-treat” where candy is handed out to kids from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots; going to indoor haunted houses where people are crowding together and screaming; going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who from different households; and traveling to a rural fall festival in another community if you live somewhere with increased COVID-19 transmission.
Deemed as “moderate-risk” are the followings: participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to pick up while practicing physical distancing (The person preparing the bags should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds); having an outdoor, open-air costume parade with a small group of people who are distanced more than 6 feet apart; attending an outdoor costume party where everyone wears protective masks and people can stay more than 6 feet apart (Costume masks can’t be a substitute for a cloth mask).
Also, an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest where masks are required and people can keep more than 6 feet apart (or greater if there will be screaming); pumpkin patches or orchards where people wear masks and use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples and maintain social distancing; an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends spaced at least 6 feet apart (or greater if there will be screaming).
Lastly, the CDC suggests these “lower-risk” activities: Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them; carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends; having a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed items to look for while walking outside and looking at Halloween decorations from a distance; having a virtual Halloween costume contest or a Halloween movie night with people you live with; and having a scavenger hunt for treats with your household members in or around your home.
This is a year like no other, and it demands our utmost care so it does not further hasten the spread of COVID-19. We encourage communities, organizations and area residents to rethink their holiday plans so that noone has to be scared of contracting COVID-19 this Halloween.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.