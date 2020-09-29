Paging through the bound volumes to write “Memory Lane,” we came upon the following item in the Friday, Jan. 21, 1910, issue of this newspaper:
“The Jefferson County Union has been published almost 40 years; it will be 40 years March first. Looking at the old files the other day in which is stored up all the thinking and recording, all the hours of typesetting and press work, all the record of the busy life about us for those 40 years, we thought what oblivion all this represents. Each paper comes forth, lives one week and dies to be succeeded by another of like character, with like fate. Who among our readers can recall much, if any, of the things they read in the Union a year ago? Surely time hath its oblivion, as well as eternity.”
Add a 110 to those 40 years and that could have been written today … except with less flowery verbiage and the fact that the first Union actually was dated March 17 and not March 1, 1870.
Yes, 2020 marks the Daily Union’s 150th year. It’s an auspicious milestone, we think, as you are reading the 23,192nd edition of the Union to roll off the press.
A daily newspaper since 1946, the Union was first published by William Dempster Hoard on St. Patrick’s Day in 1870. It wasn’t easy — he certainly needed the luck of the Irish, and that of anyone else who’d give some up — but perseverance, smarts and not a little spit eventually paid off.
His business savvy aside, the original Hoard made a go of his newspaper because of his wit, editorial vigor and passion for newspapering. He was one of, if not the, first to cultivate country correspondents to report on the happenings in the rural areas of the circulation area. He caught the eye of politicians and agriculturists with his rantings and ravings on everything from women’s suffrage to the importance of the dairy cow, whom he called “the foster mother of the human race.” He did so with almost a religious fervor, which isn’t surprising since he believed that “the pulpit, next to the press, has the widest range of influence.”
Before we go forward, though, let’s go back: A native of New York, Hoard moved to Wisconsin just prior to the Civil War. When the war was over and he hung up his blue uniform, Hoard made his living selling pumps during the summer, giving music lessons in the winter and writing articles year-round for several local newspapers and farm magazines. Hoard moved his family to Lake Mills after a failed stint in hops farming.
That community had no newspaper, so Hoard, with ink still running through his veins, launched the Jefferson County Union in 1870. To fill his pages and appeal to rural readers, Hoard turned to writers in nearby villages and townships, resulting in the first local correspondents system in American newspapering. After three years, Fort Atkinson businessmen convinced Hoard to move to their community, and with a promised $500 bonus, he did.
During the 1870s, more than 80 percent of Wisconsin’s population was dependent on farming and the Union also needed those very farmers as readers to survive. Wheat was the big crop, along with small fruits. However, when the harsh winters started killing fruit trees and wheat crops were wearing out glaciated soils, farmers started abandoning their farms to move west.
Fortunately, W.D. Hoard remembered from his childhood in New York how cow manure kept soil robust and dairying’s steady income was a good way to avoid the rollercoaster world of grain prices. So he used the Union’s columns to educate farmers about converting to dairying, growing alfalfa and implementing better farming practices … and he thundered against any who stood in the way of change.
Hoard soon was in demand as a speaker throughout the state, and Wisconsin’s economics started to swing back. By the 1880s, his pro-dairy campaign had spread beyond Wisconsin, and in 1885, the Union’s dairy page expanded into a new magazine named, appropriately, Hoard’s Dairyman.
Three years later, the Milwaukee Sentinel started a campaign to draft Hoard for the Republican nomination for governor. He easily won as the “cow candidate,” his election generally considered the start of Wisconsin’s progressive tradition. His popularity quickly waned, however, when Hoard supported the Bennett Law requiring that English be taught in the public schools. This did not go over so well with the immigrants, and Hoard was limited to one term, from 1889-91.
Even so, he worked the state behind the scenes. Through the columns of the Union, Hoard changed Wisconsin’s economic underpinnings, pushed forward a movement that opened up government for the average citizen and continued to lobby for America’s Dairyland.
In 2005, W.D. Hoard was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s Hall of Fame. Accepting the honor on behalf of the Daily Union, then-publisher Brian Knox remarked, “Hoard may have enlisted twice in the Civil War, been a singing teacher, governor of the state, long-term head of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents during the UW’s formative years, father of the dairy industry, the introducer of alfalfa into the Upper Midwest, a crusader for open government and pure food and much more, but he viewed and defined himself to the day he died as none of those things. He viewed himself by the vocation he followed the last 48 years of his life: He was first and foremost a journalist and editor.”
That spirit of our founder continued with his successors and on to us yet today. Although the past two years have been one of great change — from being purchased by Adams Publishing Group to covering and living through a pandemic — our mission is and always has been to provide the local news that the big-city competitors and broadcasters ignore. And we do it by trying to live up to the philosophy of Hoard’s grandson, W.D. Hoard Jr., who vowed, “The next issue will be our best.”
You know, looking at the bound volumes in which is stored up all the thinking and recording, all the hours of paginating and printing, all the record of the busy life about us for those 150 years, we, too, thought what oblivion all this represents. And yet when all is said and done, each paper comes forth, lives one weekday and dies to be succeeded by another of like character, with like fate.
Who among our readers can recall much, if any, of the things they read in the Daily Union a year ago? Today, as a century ago — as 150 years ago — surely time still hath its oblivion, as well as eternity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.