A coward sits on the Legislature’s budget committee. A GOP senator or representative killed funding for a land conservation project and doesn’t have the backbone to own that decision. It’s a sad day for democracy when elected public officials hide their official acts from the people.

At issue are 131 acres of stunning, undeveloped land along the shores of Lake Michigan known as the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs. It’s close to Port Washington, about 80 miles northeast of Madison. The site boasts towering bluffs from which anyone can view amazing sunrises before a shaded hike in Cedar Gorge.

