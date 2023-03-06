Some mysteries go unsolved, but who perpetrated the inhumane “brain attacks” in 2016 on 1,500 American diplomats stationed in Cuba and other parts of the world shouldn’t be one of them.

It’s hard to fathom that all these years after Americans were beset with headaches, dizziness, tinnitus and other symptoms, some of them permanent, the U.S. intelligence community concluded that the diplomats were unlikely to have been victims of attacks by a foreign enemy.

