The House Jan. 6 committee’s decision to recommend that the Justice Department pursue potential criminal charges against Donald J. Trump is not binding, which in any case is already investigating the 2020 election under the leadership of a special counsel.

The panel’s recommendation Monday that the department pursue charges against Trump—including inciting, aiding or giving aid and comfort to an insurrection—is powerful. It is also based on a voluminous and damning record amassed in hearings at which some of the most damaging witnesses were Trump’s own appointees.

Load comments