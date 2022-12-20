The House Jan. 6 committee’s decision to recommend that the Justice Department pursue potential criminal charges against Donald J. Trump is not binding, which in any case is already investigating the 2020 election under the leadership of a special counsel.
The panel’s recommendation Monday that the department pursue charges against Trump—including inciting, aiding or giving aid and comfort to an insurrection—is powerful. It is also based on a voluminous and damning record amassed in hearings at which some of the most damaging witnesses were Trump’s own appointees.
The facts assembled by the panel, and contained in an executive summary of its report released on Monday, are shocking and shameful. They fully justify the dramatic step of a criminal referral of a former president.
Yes, such a recommendation is revolutionary, but as Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee chairman, aptly explained, “We’ve never had a president of the United States stir up a violent attempt to block the transfer of power.”
To its credit, the panel viewed its mandate as more than a forensic investigation of the violent events of a uniquely dark day in American history. The violence on Jan. 6 was the culmination of efforts by Trump and his enablers to seize on spurious claims of voter fraud to maintain hold of the White House.
Led by Thompson and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) the panel rightly placed the riot at the Capitol and Trump’s dereliction of duty in that broader context. In doing so it compiled a historical record that will be of inestimable value to prosecutors and the public.
The scheme to overturn the election collapsed when Vice President Mike Pence rejected the idea that he could refuse to count electoral votes fairly won by President-elect Joe Biden. It was a sprawling conspiracy. The committee persuasively suggests it was criminal.
The committee filed criminal referrals for Trump on three other charges: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make a false statement and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
The insurrection charge is the most dramatic. The House in 2021 impeached Trump, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” (the Senate failed to convict). A criminal incitement conviction might be harder to secure because Trump may claim that his statements were protected by the 1st Amendment and that he never advocated violence.
Still, the committee has established a powerful case for pursuing prosecution. The Justice Department already has successfully prosecuted foot soldiers in the Trump-orchestrated war on democracy. It’s critical that the ringleader also be held accountable.
