Here we are in the grip of yet another COVID-19 surge, yet most people out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over.
We all have pandemic fatigue. Even people who should know better have let precautionary measures slide.
Most of California is in the high-risk COVID transmission category, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet even in pandemic-smacked L.A. County, reporting thousands of new infections a day and a double-digit rate of positive tests that is well into the danger zone, serious resistance emerged as health officials recently discussed — and ultimately shelved — a plan to reinstate a mask mandate. Multiple cities in the county, including Beverly Hills, Long Beach, and Pasadena, said they would not enforce it. Business owners openly questioned whether they would ask their employees to impose such a rule on unwilling and sometimes hostile patrons.
Kathryn Barger, a member of the county Board of Supervisors, wrote in an open letter to constituents that “masking mandates are polarizing and are unenforceable.” A better way to go, she said, would be “trusting the public to make personal COVID-19 prevention decisions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, promoting the efficacy of vaccines and boosters, and investing in equitable access to COVID-19 treatments.”
Let’s face it: COVID is with us for the foreseeable future, and we can only speculate about other variants that might blindside us down the road or how many times we can chance reinfection without risking lasting damage to our health. Given this inconvenient truth, now is an excellent time to adopt everyday habits that reduce our risk of contagion — and not just from COVID.
“There will continue to be cases of COVID-19 for decades and centuries, the same way there have been for influenza,” says Dr. Saahir Khan, an infectious disease specialist at Keck Medicine of USC. In many Asian countries, he notes, there’s a culture “where every winter when these viruses are circulating at a high level, people wear masks in public places. And I think that has to become part of the culture here.”
The COVID complacency that has overtaken so many of us is in large ways a credit to the vaccines and treatments that have sharply reduced the severity of illness from an infection. But the current vaccines have proved far less protective against infection itself, especially when faced with the evasive mechanisms exhibited by BA.5.
A starting point for developing a COVID defensive strategy is determining how much transmission is happening in the community. If one is in an area of high prevalence, as more than 45% of U.S. counties were in late July, significant caution is warranted. An easy way to find out is by consulting this CDC webpage, which will show which category a county is in. One can also follow your local health department on social media.
Another good measure is purely anecdotal is if one knows a lot of people right now who have COVID, it means there’s a lot of COVID.
Among the safety measures is to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor ones. If one is at high risk of serious illness, avoid those places, and find alternatives such as curbside pickup and home delivery.
If one wants to host a dinner party, ask guests to take a rapid home test before they come over. If one is taking an airplane, put on a mask the moment you enter the airport, and at a minimum keep it on until the plane is in the air and then again when you land.
If one tests positive, follow these guidelines: Isolate from people for at least five days after your first symptoms or a positive test result. One can end isolation after the fifth day if you have a negative test, no fever, and your symptoms are improving.
If you are one of those people who don’t worry about COVID because you don’t believe it will make you terribly sick, remember this: The course of the illness can still be highly unpredictable and includes some chance of ending up with long COVID, which can leave you with brain fog, shortness of breath, and heart damage.
If one is not convinced by any of that, then at least have some consideration for neighbors, co-workers, and relatives who may be older and sicker than them.
— California Health Care Foundation
