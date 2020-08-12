Baby boomers will be pleased to learn that a financial planning website has ranked Fort Atkinson among the “Top 10 Best Places to Retire in Wisconsin.”
SmartAsset’s sixth annual 2020 study measures the tax friendliness of each location, as well as the number of doctors’ offices and recreational and social opportunities for senior citizens in each community.
It first looked at state and local income and sales taxes. SmartAsset calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment) and then subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.
Then the website considered medical care, recreational opportunities and retirement centers. It calculated an average ranking for each area and weighted the three factors equally. The areas with the highest average ranking were determined to be the best places to retire.
Fort Atkinson came in ninth with an overall “Best Place to Retire” index of 36.99. Its senior population is at 17.3 percent and marginal tax rate is 14.2 percent.
For every 1,000 residents, Fort Atkinson has 1.5 doctors’ offices, one recreation center and 0.7 retirement centers, according to the study, which used data from credible sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau.
Topping the state list was Pewaukee, followed by Antigo, Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake, Waterford, Richland Center, Mequon and Ashland. Just behind Fort Atkinson is Brookfield.
Now, there are a lot of websites that do similar types of rankings; WalletHub comes first to mind, as it always has some interesting “top 10” lists to read. SmartAsset provides free tools to calculate a wide variety of personal finance matters, from how much to put in your 401K to how much life insurance do you need? They’re pretty useful, but what does the company gets out of this?
The SmartAsset website isn’t crawling with commercials, but we found out that it receives compensation for any leads it sends out. Users are provided trustworthy information and get connected with qualified providers, while financial advisers receive warm leads with high chances of conversion.
So we feel confident that SmartAsset isn’t jiving us when it says that Fort Atkinson is among the best places in which to retire.
Of course, we knew this all along. Just look at our restaurants and parks, schools and businesses, library and museum. Quality of life is what Fort Atkinson is all about. It’s a great place to live, no matter one’s age.
And by the way, there are numerous top-notch financial and investment advisers right in Fort Atkinson. Getting information online is great, but when it comes to choosing a person to entrust with your financial future, do it face to face.
As they say, “shop local.”
And happy retirement!
