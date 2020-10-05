End gerrymandering
Editor, Daily Union: Every citizen has the right to know that their vote counts and that no politician has manipulated or gerrymandered that vote to their individual political advantage.
Gerrymandering is when a political group changes a voting district to hurt another group or work to their advantage. It began in 1812 when Governor Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts signed a bill that redistricted his state to benefit his Democratic-Republican Party.
In Wisconsin, the responsibility for drawing district lines rests with our Legislature, which happens every 10 years after the U.S. Census. This is a nonpartisan issue that both Democrat and Republican politicians have used to manipulate our votes.
Back in 2009, the Democrats in Wisconsin could have solved this problem by passing a bill before them that would have banned gerrymandering and given the state nonpartisan redistricting. Democrats did not want to pass this bill because they thought they would win the election in 2010 and could rig the maps for a Democratic advantage. They didn’t win a majority in either the Assembly or the Senate, so the game was passed on to Republicans.
Republican redistricting work was not done at the Capitol, but at an outside law firm. No one other than Republican legislators were allowed to look at the maps and then they needed to sign an oath of secrecy. No viewing by the press, the public, or Democrats in the Legislature. That’s not what democracy looks like in my book.
Currently, 51 counties have passed resolutions urging the Legislature to ban gerrymandering.
The Marquette Law School poll has shown that 72 percent of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering. This is a nonpartisan issue. This is not what democracy looks like.
Vote "yes" on the Jefferson County referendum calling for nonpartisan, independent redistricting. Vote "yes" to end the manipulation of your vote and restore true democracy to our state. — Vicki Wright, Fort Atkinson.
