Enjoy retirement, Connie!
Editor, Daily Union: Congratulations to Connie Meyer. As I read the wonderful front-page article by Pam Chickering Wilson that chronicled Connie’s splendid 43-year career, it evoked a couple of memories.
As superintendent of schools, I was a member of the Dwight Foster Public Library's Library Board from 1999-2013. Every year as a board, we had to complete a performance review on Connie’s performance. As you can imagine, all of Connie’s evaluations were excellent, reflecting her outstanding professionalism.
However, one section where we always struggled was titled "Areas of Improvement" — we could never think of any! Finally, after great angst, we would add a couple of goals. Connie would then review the evaluation and add with passion a number of things she wanted to do in improving her performance and various library services!
The expansion, renovation and technology updating of the Dwight Foster Public Library in 2010 was a huge $9 million private/public project, where 60 percent of the funding had to be garnered through private donations. Connie was on top of every aspect of the project, from fundraising and planning to monitoring the final punch lists. From the beginning, Connie served like an owner representative, an expert in building design and construction who would normally be hired for a project of this magnitude! This was a Herculean effort that saved money for the project. Even more amazing was that Connie never missed a beat in performing her duties as librarian.
Servant leader is a term applied to a very select number of leaders who selflessly advance causes for the greater good. Connie Meyer fits this description. Our beautiful library and its wonderful staff is a crown jewel of the Fort Atkinson community. Congratulations, Connie. We are deeply in your debt. Enjoy your retirement! — Respectfully submitted, Dr. James Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson.
