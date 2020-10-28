Enough is enough
Editor, Daily Union: A total 206,311 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 1,852 deaths in Wisconsin. Have we reached a point that perhaps these numbers are finally unacceptable to the Republican legislators in Wisconsin? Evidently not, as our Republican friends are in court trying to throw out Governor Evers’ statewide mask mandate that follows the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.
Our so, so very nonpartisan state Supreme Court has struck down the governor’s Stay-at-Home order and gave the Republicans the power to end the mask mandate by voting to end the governor’s health emergency with a simple joint resolution. I guess Republicans would rather spend taxpayer money to hire private attorneys to accomplish the same goal. Besides, not having been in session since April, they must be enjoying their vacation too much.
Governor Evers has asked to meet with legislators to come up with a plan to respond to the COVID crisis and has been met with crickets. Is it possible that an effective COVID response would be a direct contradiction of their previous Trumpian responses, their pious “Don’t take my freedoms away” protestations and their “alternative facts?”
A case in point of “alternative facts” (a lie actually) would be Rep. Horlacher’s “There is no evidence that cloth masks people wear are having an impact.” Yeah, Cody, the CDC is just makin’ stuff up again. Mason Becker is running against Mr. Horlacher for the Assembly seat. I know Mason and I also know he has a higher regard for the truth than Mr. Horlacher. And I am not alone in that assessment. Gee, who to vote for?
While we’re at it,Tom Palzewicz or Scott Firzgerald for Congress? Haven’t we seen enough of Scott Fitzgerald? Haven’t we seen enough of what Fitzgerald does behind closed doors to push the agenda of his wealthy benefactors? Do you really want to see him in the U.S. Congress? Do you really think a nonpartisan redistricting would give the state the same election results we have now where one party gets the majority of the votes and one party gets the majority of the seats in the Legislature?
The choices are so very clear. Vote for Mason Becker. Vote for Tom Palzewicz. And vote yes on the Fair Maps referendum. Enough is enough. — Respectfully, Dave Tuten, Fort Atkinson.
