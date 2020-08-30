We were in a supermarket last week and, despite numerous signs about masks being required, some customers were wearing bare faces. And at a roadside produce stand, a woman next to us was scratching her chin in between picking up and putting down green peppers.
As reported on page A1, it has been one month since Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mandate requiring anyone over age 5 to wear a facemask indoors. But obviously, not everyone is following the law.
Wisconsin continues to rank “high” when it comes to the coronavirus spread, even though the number of positive cases has plateaued the past two weeks. But considering that one-third fewer tests have been given during that timeframe, the plateau likely is not painting an accurate picture.
Health officials say contact tracing shows that 60 percent of people who get the coronavirus are found to have been infected by someone they know. Conversely, 40 percent of cases are due to unknown or probable community spread.
That could send a mixed message, or at least one that folks can twist into whatever they want to believe: Why worry about the maskless guy on the barstool next to you when more people get infected by friends and family than by strangers?
Of course, it is not that simple. Wearing a facemask is as much about respecting other people’s health-risk concerns than one’s own. The virus spreads from droplets people spray when they cough, sneeze or even just talk. While some still might eke out, wearing a mask could reduce the amount, providing a benefit to others.
Research also shows people don’t get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus. And masks might protect the people wearing them by reducing the amount of droplets from others that might make contact with them.
Remember, too, that masks are particularly important because infected people can be contagious even if they don’t have symptoms. Along with a lack of social distancing, that’s what’s we’ve seen happening at universities nationwide as seemingly healthy young people celebrate getting back to campus ... only to spread COVID-19.
Stranger danger aside, it also is what’s happening with people we know. In fact, Jefferson County’s epidemiologist tells us that the number of people complying with the facemask mandate in private gatherings and outdoor spaces “is less than ideal or recommended.”
Family reunions, barbecues and birthday parties, or just hanging out with friends and relatives while possibly not strictly following the facemask, hand-sanitization and social-distancing recommendations, have been hazardous to the six out of 10 Wisconsinites who tested positive. While we trust our friends and loved ones to be taking precautions, what do we know about their co-workers, grandchildren or others with whom they might have come in close contact?
It doesn’t have to be that way. Fort HealthCare’s population health chief says he’s detected numerous, recent positive cases where the patient’s close contacts did not become infected as a result of all taking preventative measures like masking, distancing and hand hygiene. And he himself is an example of the same.
The past six months have been like no other in modern history, and the isolation COVID-19 has forced has been heartbreaking. We are social animals, after all.
But the best way to beat this pandemic and return to whatever was or will be normal is for everyone to take it seriously. And that means to mask up, wash your hands and keep your distance when around strangers ... as well as friends and family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.