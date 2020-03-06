Fact-checking fear?
Editor, Daily Union: Can the gentle reader guess whose "letter to the editor" I am responding to? "We judge President Trump not by what he says, but by what he does." I would suppose that a record of 16,241 false or misleading claims by Jan. 20, 2020, might prompt this reply as a deflection from the obvious, so let us look at what Trump has done as to the current coronavirus situation.
Congress has allocated almost $9 billion (Trump asked for $2.5 billion) to prepare the U.S. for a widespread outbreak of coronavirus, but that might not have been necessary if his administration hasn't spent the last two years dismantling government units that were designed to protect against pandemics. This focus on eliminating funding for Obama-era disease security started in May 2018 as the head of Global Health Security on the NSC was forced out and the security team was disbanded.
That same year, the CDC had to slash its efforts by 80 percent to prevent a global disease outbreak. Also cut was a $30 million emergency response pool for use by the secretary of state to deploy disease experts and others in the event of an emergency. Overall in 2018, Trump called for $15 billion in reduced health spending that has previously been approved, cutting the global disease-fighting budgets of the CDC, NSC, DHS and HHS. Hell of a record of achievement!
I'm sure the gentle reader has guessed who wrote the aforementioned letter to the editor, a person whose mendacity is exceeded only by his clueless grasp of fact. Dudes, he can't even quote me correctly. He states, "We're accused of caging children at our borders even though previous administrations did the same thing. It seems this was the law which was followed by all." Really? The previous administration did not separate families as the Trump did. No, this was not "the law." The only children separated and detained in detention facilities under President Obama were unaccompanied children and only until they could be placed in the care of HHS by 72 hours. How many children still have not been reunited with their parents because of Trump?
Google Mexico as a safe haven for those escaping Central America. Perhaps "mendacity" is too kind a word to describe our letter writer. Not convinced? Try this quote: "We welcome more refugees than any other country in the world." In 2016, 97,000, but under the Trump administration for FY 2017, only 26,568 were granted asylum status. For FY 2019, the number of asylum seekers allowed has been slashed to 30,000. For the first seven months of FY 2019, 15,000 were admitted. Good thing, because you know the vast majority of them surely ain't white.
"It seems our president's approval ratings are way too high." High 30s to low 40s are way too high? Really. In my letter from last Tuesday, I asked proud Trump supporters six questions I would think they would be falling all over themselves answering if they were truly honest. I'm not holding my breath. Trump lovers say our president has accomplished so many good things, but rarely enumerate any. Is it fear of fact checking? Don't wait up for this enumeration. — Respectfully, Dave Tuten, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.