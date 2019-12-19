Fair and thorough
Editor, Daily Union: In a country deeply divided by partisan politics and impeachment, we citizens need to work to unify our democracy and uphold integrity. The impeachment trial needs to be fair and thorough.
Both sides, both those who want to see the president vindicated and those who hope he will be removed from office, should unite to seek the complete truth. Please contact your senators and ask them to demand testimony from those who have first hand knowledge of the events pertinent to this impeachment trial and who have not yet testified.
These should include John Eisenberg, deputy counsel to the president for national security affairs, and his deputy Michael Ellis; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and his advisor Robert Blair; and Brian McCormack, an associate director at the White House budget office.
If you agree that this extreme controversy needs to see the light of day with a full, sincere, and honest Senate trial, please write or call your senators: Sen. Ron Johnson, 328 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington D.C. 20510, (202) 224-5323; Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 709 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington D.C., 20510, (202) 224-5653. — Daniel and Jane Fary, Fort Atkinson.
