It was one week ago today that the unthinkable happened.
Nedra and Jim Lemke had gone over to her late father’s Town of Sumner home to mow the lawn. Exactly what took place when they got there remains under investigation, but it ended with the Fort Atkinson couple dead from gunshot wounds.
Readers likely have heard the basics: A possible burglary was called in to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and, upon arrival, a deputy found the Lemkes lying in the driveway. Shots from the house prompted the deputy to return fire before taking cover. And then smoke started billowing from the house, which eventually burned to the ground.
In the days following the tragedy, authorities were seeking the whereabouts of Nedra’s brother, Kevin Anderson. As far as we know, he has not yet been located.
Who might have done what and why is only conjecture at this time. The County Highway A property was in probate in the wake of their father’s death not even two weeks before. It is likely that when the Lemkes arrived to mow, they startled an intruder. Again, we won’t know until the investigation is over.
What we do know is that these deaths have left the greater Fort Atkinson community reeling. Double homicides rarely occur in Jefferson County, thankfully. In the past four decades, we can think of only two others: the Tim Hack and Kelly Drew murders in 1980 and the fatal shootings of an off-duty Town of Oconomowoc police officer, Jennifer Luick, and her boyfriend, Gregg Peters, of rural Fort Atkinson, outside a Jefferson bar in December 2009.
And when the victims are well-known and loved locals like Nedra and Jim, it is even more shocking.
It is likely that even people who did not know the Lemkes personally had crossed paths with them sometime. The founder of J-N-L Wrought Iron and Power Gate Opener Systems, Jim could be found demonstrating blacksmithing at the Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous and Mason Jamboree. Countless people walked away with one of his wrought-iron leaves on their keychain.
Jim, 59, was a long-distance runner who participated in many marathons and ultramarathons across the United States. Among them was the Boston Marathon, finishing just prior to the terrorist bombing in 2013. And in 2016, he was one of only three finishers in the Gnarly Bandit Series ... four grueling 100-mile and one 100-k trail runs.
Nedra, 57, was the great woman behind the great man. She was an active volunteer in her children’s schools, and with Jim, hosted a number of foster children in their home throughout the years. She would lovingly care for and bond with babies as if they were her own, despite knowing that she would be tearfully waving bye-bye to them in just days or weeks.
And as we’ve reported this past week, the couple was extremely active at Faith Community Church for nearly three decades, leading the church’s Youth Ministry and teaching middle-schoolers; helping head up mission trips to Lithuania and Mexico; and serving in leadership positions for the congregation. We’ve been told that they lived out their deep faith in Christ and their love to one another, and taught others to do the same.
And isn’t that, really, their legacy? Shouldn’t we remember Jim and Nedra not for the heartbreaking, violent way their lives ended, but for the compassionate, giving and caring way those lives were lived?
We know that Jim and Nedra Lemke are at peace. And we pray for the family and friends left behind. May the countless wonderful memories of this amazing couple provide some comfort in the coming days, weeks and months as they mourn this great loss and try to come to terms with its cause.
