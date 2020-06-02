Farewell, Nasco store
Editor, Daily Union: It was with sadness, but also many fond memories, that I read about the closing of the Nasco retail store in Fort Atkinson.
As a child growing up on a dairy farm near Fort Atkinson, a trip to the Nasco store was a real treat. So many cool tools and cow-related items to see! For a farm kid, it was better than the Sears Christmas catalog! My favorite stop was at the magical display case that rotated like a ferris wheel to reveal shelves filled with livestock breed promotional items such as pins and string ties.
After graduating from high school in 1973, I worked at Nasco for two summers, filling orders to be shipped out from the warehouse. If an item was out of stock in the warehouse, we could go to the store to check if the item could be found there. That was always such a treat because the store was air-conditioned and the warehouse wasn’t.
As an adult working in the dairy industry, I attended World Dairy Expo for many years. Every year, I’d take a stroll through the Nasco booth that is set up like a store so Expo attendees could see and purchase the dairy-related merchandise offered by Nasco. Not quite as exciting an experience as when I was a child, but a chance to feel the hometown pride. — Lori Ward Bocher, Fort Atkinson.
