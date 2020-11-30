Happy retirement, Pat!
As long-term residents of a neighboring county, we have had the good fortune to make use of the great parks Jefferson County has on a regular basis. We have always found these parks to be well maintained, clean and very inviting. We have attended many of the special events hosted in those parks as well as enjoying great bicycle rides on your covered bridge bike trail, as well as rides on several of the other trails in Jefferson County.
We have been longtime friends with Pat Heffron, a particularly important staff member of the Parks Department, who would regularly give us updates on all the great improvements Jefferson County was doing to be a leader in Parks and Recreation. Pat will be retiring on Dec. 4, after nearly 30 years of service, as part of the crews that take pride in making the parks so great.
When asked why he didn’t just take the unemployment compensation he’d get for seasonal workers and then retire in the Spring, Pat said “I didn’t need it. There are a lot of folks who are still waiting to hear from the unemployment office since before summer and some have not gotten their stimulus check either. I’ll be OK.”
That is the kind of wonderful person Pat is. Known by many people in the Fort Atkinson and Jefferson communities, when you see Pat next, congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for all he has done to make Jefferson County Parks the absolute best!
We also want to give a shout-out to the entire Jefferson County Parks Department, under Kevin Weisman. Kevin said in an email, “We’re going to miss Patrick (Harvey) a lot. Big shoes to fill and a bigger heart.”
Happy retirement, Pat!
Rick and Jeanine Fassl
Whitewater
