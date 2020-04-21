First things first
Editor, Daily Union: Recent discussion has centered on reopening Wisconsin for business. The focus should be on what should happen before reopening.
The number of new COVID-19 cases and the number of COVID-19 deaths have to decrease. Currently, both are increasing. Data from the Wisconsin DHS reports the total number of COVID-19 deaths were 16 on March 31 and on April 21, COVID-19 deaths totaled 242.
More tests are needed to determine who has the disease and who has has developed antibodies. Contact tracing needs to be increased to test those who had contact with COVID-19 patients. Prove that those who had COVID-19 are immune from the disease and determine how long the immunity lasts. Estimates range from several months to several years.
Therapy for COVID-19 needs to be available. Some treatment options are starting tests now and more are in development. A vaccine for COVID-19 needs to be ready and vaccination programs started.
Preparation for more outbreaks needs to be in process. Stockpiles of critical supplies need to be built up. Manufacturers of critical equipment need to have surge capacity ready to go when the next outbreak occurs. — Larry Sieb, Lake Mills.
