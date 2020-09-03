Follow COVID precautions
Editor, Daily Union: We, the undersigned physicians and advanced care providers, are writing this letter to the people of Jefferson County strongly encouraging everyone to renew your diligence regarding COVID-19.
Jefferson County was reported last week to be one of the top 10 counties in the state for COVID-19 burden. The Department of Health Services defines burden as the number of cases per 100,000 population over the past two weeks.
In the early phases of the pandemic, Jefferson County was fortunate to have a relatively low burden compared to the counties that surround us. Now our burden has been on the increase. There are now only nine counties in the state with a greater burden.
We implore you to do what you can to lower our case rate. (1) Wear a mask. Masks not only provide some protection to you but more importantly they protect those around us. (2) Do not gather in groups of 10 or more. (3) Wash your hands frequently and (4) avoid touching your face.
We love the people of this county and want you to stay healthy. You can show your love for others by following the simple steps outlined above. We know everybody is tired of this pandemic, but now is not the time to become lax.
With the burden of COVID-19 increasing, it is more important the ever to love and protect our families and neighbors from this terrible virus. — Mary Beck-Metzger, Fawn Bingham, Bill Cannon, Christine Chuppa, Julia Dewey, Chris Manakas, Jon McLaughlin, Rachel Quinn, Georgia Schiller, Tom Tackman, Don Williams and Jennifer Winter, Fort Atkinson.
