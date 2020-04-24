Fort Alumni thanks
Editor, Daily Union; The Fort Atkinson High School Alumni Foundation wishes to thank all of those who have contributed to the foundation this last year, and we are proud to be awarding almost $50,000 of scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
These awards will be made as part of the senior recognition and award program.
The foundation was formed in 1957 and is celebrating its 64th year of providing scholarships to Fort Atkinson High School graduates to help with their two- and four-year post-high school education.
Over the last 10 years, the Alumni Foundation has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to high school graduates and administers other funds that have provided another $370,000 of awards. The $470,000 distributed would not be possible without the generosity of the graduates and members of our community each and every year. These funds come from solely from the generosity of Alumni of Fort Atkinson High School, as there are no other formal fund raising efforts.
Our current board includes Bob Jonas, president; Tom Dehnert, vice president; Jeff Brandenburg, secretary/treasurer; Lisa Tuttle-Woods; Jennifer Mahoney; and Stephanie Belzer.
Contributions can be made in care of the Alumni Foundation at PremierBank. Donations normally include annual cash gifts, and many individuals have remembered the foundation in their estates.
Thank you for your past support and please consider a charitable tax-deductible donation as we look forward to providing scholarships and educational opportunities to Fort Atkinson High School graduates for many years to come! — Jeff Brandenburg, secretary/treasurer, Fort Atkinson High School Alumni Foundation.
