Fort pantry thanks

Editor, Daily Union: The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is very grateful for the contributions the community provides during the holiday season and year-round. Without all of you, we could not continue to serve.
Frozen turkeys and turkey dinners were generously donated by the Fort Poker Club, yhe Turkey Club of Milwaukee, and Mike Foerster Real Estate with Festival Foods. We are grateful to the family of Angelina Nsibirwa for the Food Pantry Fund in her memory with the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
We wish to acknowledge the following businesses that make ongoing donations, including Jones Dairy Farm, Festival Foods, Cambridge Piggly Wiggly, Pizza Hut, Kwik Trip and Walgreens.
Additional donations for the fall months were made by Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion, Batterman Family Foundation, Busseyville Community Church, Council of Catholic Women, Demco Inc., Elizabeth Jones Chisholm Trust, Duck Inn Waddle Out, Fort Atkinson High School Class of 2019, Girl Scouts, Jefferson County AgriBusiness Club, Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Jefferson County Tavern League, Outsource Solutions, Resurrection Church, Rock River Valley Geological Society, St. John’s Community Church, Stroupe Insurance, Surgical Specialties, Topcon Agriculture, Vietnam Veterans of America, the Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Wisconsin Packaging.
Food drives were sponsored by American Family Insurance, Barrie Elementary School, Café Carpe, Culver's, Faith Community Church, Fort Atkinson Boys Basketball, Fort HealthCare, Hometown Pharmacy, Kiwanis Club, Parents Cooperative Preschool, Remedy Staffing, Redirect Youth Group, Rock River Clovers 4-H Club, Spacesaver, St. Joseph’s Catholic School, St Paul’s School and Tops.
Donations were made in memory of Ed Garthwait. Contributions also were made in honor of Dwayne Johnson and Marvel Rowley.
A big thank you to the following individuals: Thomas Ackerman, Troy Bigelow, Robert Brown, Christopher Charland, Marilyn Christian, Catherine and Anton Deichl, Marvin Duckert, Faith Elford, Cheryl Feller, Bernadine Fiebiger, Therese Fitzpatrick, Gordon and Ruth Gavin, Jennie Gess, Randall and Sherry Golz, Lawn and Rochelle Green, Roger and J Gross, Kathleen Gross, Beverly Haluska, Norma and Donald Hollenbeck, Gerald Jackson, Tayler Jones, Michael and Theresa Kiesler, Richard and Jane Klopcic, Rodney and Barbara Kohn, Donna and Roger Lidicker and Craig Long,
Also, Mona Mason, Patrick McGinty, Candy Milan, Julie Nachtigal, James and Marie Nelson, Tom and Jan Oakley, Pamela Peternell, Lorna Jean Poast, Catherine Powers, Steven and Vickie Richter, Sandra Rogers, James and Carol Roth, Jacqueline and William Rowlands, Greg and Arlette Sambs, Glen and Bonnie Schaefer, Margaret Schroeder, Mabel Schumacher, Robert and Kathleen Townsend, Jon and Becky Tuttle, Richard and Julie Vurva, Betty Walton, Mary Ann Weber, Dawn Wecker, Cheryl and Reed Wester, Joel Winn, Joy and Jerry Witkins and Barb Zuehlke
We are extremely thankful to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, Grace United Church and First Congregational United Church or Christ for their financial and volunteer support. Thank you to those whose names we may have missed or those who wish to remain anonymous. — Sincerely, the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry Board of Directors.
