Fuller for supervisor
Editor, Daily Union: I would like to personally endorse Frankie Fuller for the District 20 position on Jefferson County Board Supervisor in the April 7 election.
I have known her for many years, and have seen her commitment and energy in working or the citizens of Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County.
She was a supporter of the local United to Amend group effort to obtain a U.S. Constitutional amendment stating that corporations are not people and don’t have the inalienable rights of human beings and that money is not speech, and therefore can once again be regulated in political elections, to get the big money out of elections.
Retiring Supervisor Jim Mode, whose county board seat Frankie seeks, was the only board member of five to vote against the resolution to overturn the Citizens United decision, when presented on Sept. 5, 2013, to the Town of Jefferson Board of Supervisors, of which he was and is also a supervisor.
Frankie had spent seven years as a legislative aide to Republican representatives Jim Ladwig and Alberta Darling in the State Capitol, learning to work with people with many different opinions and priorities. She later served on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, and at that time voted to not reduce the size of the board from its present membership of 30, feeling the greater number of board members allowed for more residents to have the personal opportunity to ask questions and share concerns with board members at local breakfasts or community meetings.
Frankie Fuller is married, with three children. She has been a life-long volunteer, being president of the Heart of the City and president of Friends of Glacial Heritage Area, and has been a member of many local organizations. She is presently also a member of the Aging & Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee to the Jefferson County Board.
As a Master Naturalist, a Master Gardener volunteer, a trained crew leader for the Ice Age Trail and UW Arboretum Earth Partnership Program, and a Horticulture certificate holder from MATC, Frankie also cares deeply about our land, ecology, climate and our environment.
Please consider voting for Frankie Fuller for Jefferson County supervisor in District 20 on April 7. — Daniel R.B. Fary, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.