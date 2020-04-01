'Fullness of joy'
Editor, Daily Union: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most people, it seems, are making a real effort to keep themselves from contracting this virus. No one wants to be a victim of this awful disease.
But what are the odds of getting it? I believe it's several-million to one that you won't. And even less likely is it that it would prove fatal. Less that 2 percent of those who contract the virus die from it.
But there is another statistic that is much greater ... in fact, 100 percent. And that is that we are all going to die sometime. And the Bible (which is also 100-percent reliable) also tells us, "It is appointed unto man once to die and after this the judgement." (Hebrews 9:27) Scripture also tells us that "He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who believes not shall be damned." (Matthew 16:16)
In view of this, what is it that we should be most concerned with? Should it not be to live and die trusting in Christ (who died on a cross and took away the sins of the world) so that we could avoid spending an eternity in hell, but, rather, in that place where scripture tells us is "fullness of joy and pleasures forevermore" (Psalms16:16)? — James Lillo, Watertown.
