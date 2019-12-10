Gallup says thanks
Editor, Daily Union: We would like to thank everyone who helped to make the inaugural Dave Gallup Foundation bowling fundraiser on Nov. 16 such a huge success.
We greatly appreciate all of you who came to show your support. Because of your generosity we were able to raise $11,100. This money will be dedicated to offsetting the cost for individuals with addiction that are committed to following a sober living path. It will aid in healing families, friendships and allow individuals to make a positive contribution in their communities. Because of your kindness, many will have the chance for a new start and a chance at a safe, healthy and productive new life.
- A very special thank you to our local donors: Alpha bitSoup Tatoo; AMC Theateres; American Wholesale Furniture; Amy Kenyon; Angie Stortz; Animal Medical Center; Anytime Fitness; Badger Bank; Betty Reed; Bitz; Blue Gilly’s; Bruce Kenyon,; El Capputan; Cozumel; Culver’s; David Licary; Edgerton Wellness, deegan hardware, family video, first community bank milton, fort dental care, foxy’s, gordie boucher, hunter’s point hunt club, hunt-n-gear, Janesville Comfort Shop; Kaci Evenson; Karen Jackson; Kari Reily and family; Kelly Ganzow; Kelly Lavellee; Krueger Jeweler; Kurt Voss, Amerilux; Kwik Trip, Milton; Ism Chiropractic; Lucy’s Hideaway; Lyssa Samuel and family; Maria Forrester; McDonald’s, Whitewater; Me and My Pets; Milton Family Restaurant; Oakridge Golf Course; Opportunities Inc; Pam Yandry; Paul and Suzi Koehn; Pike’s Pole Fishing; PremierBank; Ryan Heise, R.H. Earth and Water Works; Scoreboard Bar and Grill; Sean Thompkins; Shandra Bauer4; Shear Madness; Shelly Hummel; Skydive Milwaukee; Souther Wisconsin Coyote Hunters; Stephanie McDonald; Steve Stricker; Ten Pin Motors; Theresa Boston; and Tony Brus, RE/MAX.
Thank you for your kindness. — The Dave Gallup Foundation, Fort Atkinson.
