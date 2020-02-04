Students attend free!
Editor, Daily Union: The Jefferson County Democrats are having their Presidents’ Day Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16. The dinner is being held at Neighbors Bar and Pizza, 216 Golf Drive in Jefferson. Doors open at 5 p.m.
High school and college students are admitted for free with school ID. Just go to the JeffDems website, jeffwidems.org to reserve a spot!
For all others, you can reserve a spot for the price of $40, also on our website.
The keynote speaker is Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Other speakers include state Sen. Janis Ringhand, 15th District; state Rep. Don Vruwink, 43rd District; 33rd Assembly District candidate Mason Becker; 38th Assembly District candidate Melissa Winker and 5th Congressional District candidate Tom Palzewicz.
Hope to see you there! — Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.