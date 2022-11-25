Perhaps the youngest voters in our democracy are beginning to see that they can effect change. The midterm elections saw historic turnout among this voting bloc ranging in age from 18 to 29. Generation Z and millennials, as the youth like to say, “turned up.” The political party that zooms in on the Zoomers and millennials will likely be the one that leads this country for the foreseeable future.

They see what is happening in a country with a violence epidemic: In 2020, there were more than 45,000 firearm-related deaths in the United States. Members of younger generations are dying in unimaginable numbers. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that homicide is the leading cause of death for Black males in their 20s. Suicide also is a leading cause of death among the young.

