Get out the guitars
Editor, Daily Union: Folks of any age can make good use of their "stay-home" days by taking up a hobby they've always thought they'd enjoy but "never had the time" to do it.
In addition to some suggestions already made these days, and perhaps many more to come, this could be a good time to retrieve one's "retired" nylon string guitar from it's storage location and resume the enjoyment of playing simple folk songs or classical etudes from one of many online lesson sites. Professional online lessons abound, but many capable and generous amateur to advanced players are volunteering regular lessons and others will show you how to play favorite guitar songs on short YouTube videos.
If you don't have a nylon string guitar, chances are your parents or aunts or uncles or even grandparents have a perfectly good instrument that would love to be located, dusted off, have new string installed and be put to use for lasting musical pleasure.
According to my "guitars-per-person formula" there are dozens of nylon string guitars at rest in their cases behind Fort Atkinson couches, under beds, in closets, attics, basements, storage bins, defunct Volkswagen buses and chicken coops that have survived hard times and are ready to use if we will just take the time to find them.
Online lesson sources are too numerous to mention, but are easily discovered by Google Search and other search engines. — Howard Moon, Guitarcheology, Fort Atkinson.
