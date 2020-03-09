Get your REAL ID
Editor, Daily Union: Planning to get on a plane later this year? Although some other forms of identification will be accepted, most people will need to present a special driver's license called a REAL ID.
To obtain one, it is necessary to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and show certain documents, including a birth certificate.
Some weeks ago, I did just that in Fort Atkinson. When I finally reached the counter, I was told my birth certificate was unacceptable and I would need to send to the county of my birth to get a "certified" copy. Chastened, I did as I was instructed.
When I returned to the Fort Atkinson DMV, my husband came along since he also needed a REAL ID. His birth certificate is identical lto mine, and I warned him ahead of time that it wouldn't work. Imagine my surprise when his document was accepted without question by the same person who had rejected mine. It is this kind of arbitrary, capricious, dismissive behavior that gives government agents and agencies a bad name.
In light of my experience, I have a few suggestions. To anyone who must visit the Fort Atkinson DMV, dress lightly. The room is small, hot, stuffy, cramped and crowded. If you can't stand for long periods, bring your own chair because there aren't enough to go around.
To the DMV, please get your act together quickly. Thousands lupon thousands of people will need to get these IDS in the next six months. You should prominently post examples of acceptable, and more importantly, unacceptable forms of the needed documents. That way, people will not stand in long lines only to discover their papers won't cut it.
And to DHS, please consider extending or abolishing the current Oct. 1 deadline. If you don't, the ensuing chaols will engulf more than just the airports. — Katherine R. Jonas, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.