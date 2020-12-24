This is my country, too
A recent letter from John N. of Whitewater has offered some advice to the GOP as to a fork in the road that he sees us coming to and how going the correct way will assure the GOP of remaining a factor now and in future elections.
John suggests that the “undemocratic” moves we made after the elections hurt our party’s standing for future elections. I assume he’s referring to our following the U.S. Constitution’s remedy to contesting elections? After all, we would never consider sending our Democrat senators to Illinois to prevent the Wisconsin Senate from voting on a bill we didn’t agree with, would we? Nor would a GOP Speaker of the House rip apart the President’s State of the Union address one page at a time in front of the nation as the President spoke, would we? No, we would never embarrass our party in such a way.
John asks that the GOP join them in Congress, reject our ruthless and extreme behavior, and return to our country’s core values. Does John mean we should never withhold much-needed COVID-19 funds from our citizens only because we don’t care for our current President and then admit it? Does he mean we should never go the entire first four-year term of a new president and not agree to any of his/her ideas?
Does this mean we should never count votes that have been duplicated, counted more than once, come from out of state or votes of dead citizens? John, I just could not find this in my copy of the Constitution? I thought there was just one Constitution that both parties must follow? Rest assured John, we would never forget that we work for and report to the citizens of our country.
John also asks that the GOP offer only “qualified” people in future presidential, senatorial and house elections. John suggests Presidential children need not run. John must have forgot that any citizen may run for office as long as they’re 25 years of age and a U.S. citizen for as few as the past six years depending on the office they’re seeking.
My only reply to John is that my guy didn’t win. I’m very unhappy about this and do feel that thousands of votes for my guy were stolen and many thousands of votes were added improperly for your guy. However, on Jan. 20th, whoever is sworn in as president, will be my president, who I wish nothing but success. Why not? This is my country too, right John?
Donald Girton,
Fort Atkinson
