Give Blood Saturday!
Editor, Daily Union: I have been giving blood since I was 18 when I have been physically able. I give because it is the right thing to do!
This Saturday, there is a Versiti Blood Drive at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 301 S. High St. in Fort Atkinson. To make an appointment, call (877) 232 4376. You must have an appointment!
This is where Fort HealthCare receives their blood. I have made an appointment to give and I know there are still openings. They are set up for social distancing.
If you are able, please consider donating this Saturday or in the future. I needed six units of blood when my daughter was born in 1979. I will always be grateful there were selfless people who understood the importance of giving blood to help another!
During these challenging times, all of us can unite to do the right things to help one another. Donating blood is one of those things! — Sincerely, Therese Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.