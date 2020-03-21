Give blood Tuesday!
Editor, Daily Union: I was introduced to the practice of giving blood as a public service as a Sigma Chi pledge at UW-Madison some 60 years ago. That fraternity had a decades long practice of winning the Greek trophy each year for both highest percentage of members, and most total pints, with trophies on each end of the fireplace in the living room to prove it.
I let up on giving on a regular basis when I was district attorney, and later with an active law practice, as I could not always control my schedule, but got back in the "habit" when I transitioned into becoming an investment adviser in the early 1990s.
From a donor's standpoint, I have always felt blessed, as we had a local American Red Cross coordinator that publicized upcoming drives, and arranged for sub sandwiches and pizzas from local providers, in addition to the cookies, raisins, and other small snacks provided to all area Red Cross sites. However, that person apparently retired, and since then, the only notice I get is an e-mail recently stating that as a consequence of the coronavirus, there is a severe blood shortage in America.
I write this letter to report that there is a Red Cross blood drive happening Tuesday, March 24, at the American Legion Dugout between noon and 6 p.m. I plan to be there, working on my 29th gallon. So here's a challenge: If you are a bleeding-heart liberal, you are a hypocrite if you are able and don't share a pint with others. If you are a fiscal conservative to a penurious fault, open your heart to help save a life.
Blood is something that your body replaces completely within a day or so. What else is there that no matter how many times you give it away, you still have as much as you did before you made the gift? Because it is the Red Cross. I am sure both donor and recipient are the safest they can be. So, come on out! Make this, and whatever other blood drives are held in this community are as successful as possible. A chance to save a life, (or as many as three), should be a chance to leave the house. — Respectfully, Robert M. (Bob) Bell, Fort Atkinson.
