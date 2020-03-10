Wash away darkness
Editor, Daily Union: I am but a small glimmer of light in the sea of darkness, as you are. However, with enough of us, we can become a radiant beam of light that washes away the darkness.
This darkness is the presidency of Donald J. Trump. He has demeaned the office of the president of the United States with his constant lies, endless name-calling and unnecessary use of profanity.
Now it is time for the Democratic Party to nominate a candiate that we can all support. If they fail to do this, we can only hope that some Independent then steps forward.
We need a leader who can bring us back to that bright, shining light on the hill that is America. — Gerald W. Meier, Watertown.
