50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1969
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the processing plant of Fin and Tail Foods, Inc., will be held Monday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. Plans call for the new plant to be constructed at 925 Twelfth Street. The plant, when completed, will house the latest, up-to-date production of Fin and Tail’s fine line of batter fried foods and sauces. Robert Franz is president of the corporation.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1994
Watertown High School and Madison Area Technical College-Watertown are working together to expand library service to students and the community. The schools have a long history of joint projects — beginning with the formation of the vocational school at the high school in the 1920s. Beginning Monday MATC students will have access to the library. “This does not happen in a lot of other places,” said Lynn Hertel, administrator of MATC.
10 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2009
Dr. S. Martin “Marty” Marriott, currently senior pastor at Faith Baptist Church of Warren, Mich., has been named the fifth president of Maranatha Baptist Bible College. He will take office during the 2010 spring semester. Marriott will replace Dr. Charles Phelps, who announced in May he would not be returning to the position for the fall semester. Phelps served as president since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.