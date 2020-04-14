Great compost site
Editor, Daily Union: After thinking about it many times but never doing it, I want to stop and thank the City of Fort Atkinson for providing us with such a great composting site.
I am a person who loves to garden and I can tell you that many of us really appreciate the service you provide. I've made several trips there already this season.
Each year during its opening week, I look forward to getting fresh woodchips to repave the pathways between my raised beds. The chip-covered walkways make it possible for me to make my multiple daily trips around the garden even in wet weather, no mud! There's nothing better than an early morning or evening walk around it, often with a mug of coffee in hand. Maybe even a stop to sit for a while, and simply enjoy the birds and all of the other little creatures doing the wonderful little things they do.
Sometimes I've wondered if I look strange wandering around out there. I never consciously thought about what I was doing until recently when I read an article about farmers "scouting" their fields. Besides enjoying the walk, the farmers look for any changes in their crops, such as new growth, pests, moisture, diseases or anything else that might be affecting the plants. That's me but in a much smaller mini version! It is a very natural, nurturing thing to do.
Even though it's only for a while each day, being in the garden completely eliminates, any thoughts of these crazy times that we are living in. It gives me time for peace, meditation, reflection and a healthy renewal in my hope. People tell me that it looks like a lot of work taking care of all of that, but I respond by telling them that I never think of it as work. The rewards that I get from it won't allow me to think that way.
And of course, over the years, I have hauled home loads of compost, picked up grass clippings for mulch and so much more.
Again, thank you for providing us with such a well-cared for site. You are very much appreciated! — Sincerely, Robert Heussner, Fort Atkinson.
