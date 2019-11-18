Haunted Walk thanks
Editor, Daily Union: The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond would like to thank the community for the success of our Haunted Walk held Oct. 25.
The goal of the Haunted Walk is to provide an inexpensive Halloween experience for the community and raise funds for various ongoing projects at Haumerson's Pond. Since the pond trails were flooded this year, the walk was held at Rock River Park.
New to this year’s event was a nonscary area under the artistic direction of Josie Kincaid. Filled with balloons, games, superheroes and a kind witch, this area provided a fun place for those who wanted a Halloween experience without the fright.
Beauty and the Bean’s Baby Bean was on hand to provide refreshments. Children also enjoyed painting snake gourds and other crafts.
For those with brave hearts, the scary portion of the walk was further down the trail. Shrouded by fog and brightly lit jack-o-lanterns, guests encountered the Wood Witch and the Ghost Rider. Also lurking in the dark were a Yeti, Black Knight, Cemetery Spirits, zombies, a ghostly bicyclist, clowns with chainsaws, ventriloquist dummies, swamp inhabitants, demented Wizard of Oz characters and a T-Rex, to name a few.
We would like to thank Fort Atkinson Glass, Jefferson FFA, Fort Atkinson wrestling alumni, Rock River Clovers 4-H, Boy Scout Troop 134, Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, and friends and family of the Healys for making the Haunted Walk so frightfully good.
We would also like to thank our corporate sponsors for providing funding for this event: Fort HealthCare, Beauty and the Bean, Agency Insurance, Goyer Ace Hardware, Wayne Hayes Real Estate, Badger Basements, FCCU, Spacesaver, Johnson Bank, PremierBank, Oakview farm, Planet Chaos, Busy Barns Adventure Farm and Pick 'N Save. — Sincerely, Sarah Healy, Friend of Haumerson’s Pond.
